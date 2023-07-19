Russia threatens all ships heading to Ukrainian ports after midnight

Russia will consider all ships, regardless of flag, heading to Ukrainian ports from midnight on 20 July as involved in a military conflict.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry report, quoted by the Russian media

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry reported that informational warnings were issued about the withdrawal of safety guarantees to seafarers in connection with the termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Quote: "On 17 July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced that the termination of the 'grain initiative' means the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees, as well as the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor and the closure of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul," Russian media reported.

"From 00:00 Moscow time on 20 July, all vessels travelling to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered potential carriers of military cargo," the report reads.

Details: The Defence Ministry also stated that "the flag countries of such ships will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv".

Background: Russia announced its withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 18 July.

