All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


CIA Chief reveals Russia’s weak spots on battlefield

Iryna Balachuk, European PravdaFriday, 21 July 2023, 09:27
CIA Chief reveals Russia’s weak spots on battlefield
William Burns, Photo: Getty Images

William Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, has said that Ukraine will be able to move forward in its offensive against Russia.

Source: European Pravda referring to Bloomberg 

Quote from Burns: "It is going to be a tough slog, but we’re going to do everything we can as an intelligence agency to provide the kind of intelligence support and sharing that’s going to help the Ukrainians to make progress."

Advertisement:

Details: Burns has stated that Russia's defence is underpinned by a number of significant structural weaknesses. These include low morale, poor command and disarray among the political and military leadership.

He also noted that the mutiny of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in June had "exposed some of the significant weaknesses in the system that Putin has built."

"For a lot of Russians watching this used to this image of Putin as the arbiter of order, the question was does the emperor have no clothes or at least why does it take so long for him to get dressed," Burns said.

He added that Putin will likely try not to give the impression that he was overreacting to the rebellion.

Burns also said that the rebellion was a "unique opportunity" for CIA recruitment in Russia. CIA has recently posted its first video on Telegram to let Russians know how to contact it.

The CIA chief added that the video had been viewed 2.5 million times over the week since it was posted.

Burns also believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin may still get even with the Wagner PMC financier Yevgeny Prigozhin for the rebellion he orchestrated.

Background:

  • Earlier, the head of the UK’s MI6 foreign intelligence service called on Russians outraged by the war in Ukraine to join the ranks of the UK’s intelligence service.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: