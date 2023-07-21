All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia announces inspection of all vessels in Black Sea waters

Friday, 21 July 2023, 17:35

Russia has warned of its intention to inspect all vessels passing through the Black Sea.

Source: Russian media citing Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Vershinin stated that the Russian Federation will consider all ships travelling through the Black Sea as containing military cargo, but before taking any measures, it will inspect the ships.

Quote: "It is about the fact that we must ensure that the ship is carrying something bad. This means an inquiry, an inspection if necessary, to make sure if it is true or not," Vershinin said on Friday at a briefing in Moscow.

Advertisement:

"There is no maritime humanitarian corridor anymore; now there is a zone of heightened military danger," the Russian said.

Background: On 19 July, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that starting on midnight on 20 July, Russia will consider all vessels travelling to Ukrainian ports as those involved in a military conflict, regardless of flag.

Russia also said that terminating the grain deal means the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In response, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine issued a statement warning that from 21 July, all vessels going to the ports of the Russian Federation or ports in occupied Ukraine can be considered as carrying military cargo.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: