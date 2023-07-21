All Sections
Russia announces inspection of all vessels in Black Sea waters

Friday, 21 July 2023, 17:35

Russia has warned of its intention to inspect all vessels passing through the Black Sea.

Source: Russian media citing Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Vershinin stated that the Russian Federation will consider all ships travelling through the Black Sea as containing military cargo, but before taking any measures, it will inspect the ships.

Quote: "It is about the fact that we must ensure that the ship is carrying something bad. This means an inquiry, an inspection if necessary, to make sure if it is true or not," Vershinin said on Friday at a briefing in Moscow.

"There is no maritime humanitarian corridor anymore; now there is a zone of heightened military danger," the Russian said.

Background: On 19 July, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that starting on midnight on 20 July, Russia will consider all vessels travelling to Ukrainian ports as those involved in a military conflict, regardless of flag.

Russia also said that terminating the grain deal means the withdrawal of shipping safety guarantees.

In response, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine issued a statement warning that from 21 July, all vessels going to the ports of the Russian Federation or ports in occupied Ukraine can be considered as carrying military cargo.

