Advance on Tavriia front: Russia loses almost two companies

Ukraine's Defence Forces are drawing the Russians away from the Tavriia front, the invaders' losses in killed and wounded amount to almost two companies.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The combat work of the defence forces on Tavriia front continues. Our soldiers are systematically driving the enemy out of their positions. We are advancing.

The artillery units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front carried out 1,316 firing missions.

The enemy's losses in the killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies.

A total of 24 units of enemy military equipment have been destroyed. In particular, a tank, 16 armoured vehicles, 2 Msta-B 2A65 howitzers, a 2S1 Gvozdika howitzer, a Giatsynt-B gun, a 2S4 Tyulpan mortar and vehicles."

Details: Tarnavskyi also noted that the defenders have destroyed three Russian ammunition storage points.

