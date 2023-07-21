All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Advance on Tavriia front: Russia loses almost two companies

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 19:00
Advance on Tavriia front: Russia loses almost two companies
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine's Defence Forces are drawing the Russians away from the Tavriia front, the invaders' losses in killed and wounded amount to almost two companies.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The combat work of the defence forces on Tavriia front continues. Our soldiers are systematically driving the enemy out of their positions. We are advancing.

Advertisement:

The artillery units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front carried out 1,316 firing missions.

The enemy's losses in the killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies.

A total of 24 units of enemy military equipment have been destroyed. In particular, a tank, 16 armoured vehicles, 2 Msta-B 2A65 howitzers, a 2S1 Gvozdika howitzer, a Giatsynt-B gun, a 2S4 Tyulpan mortar and vehicles."

Details: Tarnavskyi also noted that the defenders have destroyed three Russian ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: