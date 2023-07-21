All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Advance on Tavriia front: Russia loses almost two companies

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 19:00
Advance on Tavriia front: Russia loses almost two companies
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine's Defence Forces are drawing the Russians away from the Tavriia front, the invaders' losses in killed and wounded amount to almost two companies.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The combat work of the defence forces on Tavriia front continues. Our soldiers are systematically driving the enemy out of their positions. We are advancing.

The artillery units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front carried out 1,316 firing missions.

Advertisement:

The enemy's losses in the killed and wounded amounted to almost two companies.

A total of 24 units of enemy military equipment have been destroyed. In particular, a tank, 16 armoured vehicles, 2 Msta-B 2A65 howitzers, a 2S1 Gvozdika howitzer, a Giatsynt-B gun, a 2S4 Tyulpan mortar and vehicles."

Details: Tarnavskyi also noted that the defenders have destroyed three Russian ammunition storage points.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: