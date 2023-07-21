All Sections
White House takes account of Russia's actions when providing aid to Ukraine, but that's not decisive

European Pravda, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 23:20
White House takes account of Russia's actions when providing aid to Ukraine, but that's not decisive
Jake Sullivan, Photo: White House

Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, has said that the US takes into account Russia's possible actions, but the latter are not decisive in determining what kind of military assistance to provide to Ukraine.

Source: Sullivan at the Aspen Security Forum 

Quote: "One caricature is that the Biden administration is sitting around, unwilling to provide things because we're worried about the Russians.

I think that is belied by the sheer magnitude, breadth and sophistication of the capabilities that we have provided. We have been prepared to take risk and we will continue to be prepared to take risk to provide support to Ukraine."

Details: On the other hand, according to Sullivan, there is a "caricature" that says "don’t worry at all, don’t even ask the question about what Russia might do, because that just betokens weakness".

Quote: "It is responsible for every member of NATO and for the United States to think about the Russian reaction when we choose to do something, because that matters for our security, it matters for global stability."

More details: He confirmed that the United States has taken a "clear and systematic … approach to the question of security security assistance to Ukraine at every point in this conflict." "And we will continue to give them what they need, because the ultimate asset in this war, above all others, is the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian fighters on the front lines and the people who are standing up every day there. And we want to make sure that they have what they need to succeed in this conflict."

Background:

