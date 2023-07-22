Russians to shut down nine more mines in Luhansk Oblast

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, the local "authorities" recognised another nine coal mining businesses as unpromising.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Facebook.

Quote: "The occupiers have declared another nine coal-mining businesses in Luhansk Oblast unpromising," the message reads.

Advertisement:

The Luhansk Oblast Military Administration adds that the businesses will be transferred to the Mine Restructuring Department for further liquidation. The personnel needed for the technical maintenance of these mines will also be transferred there.

In addition, the workers will face a significant reduction in wages and subsequent layoffs, the administration emphasises.

Background:

In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, Russian invaders were conducting raids to remove the hryvnia from circulation.

The occupiers in Luhansk Oblast prepared a list of mines that they considered unprofitable; from some mines, the Russians took out equipment every day, and 700 miners were offered to look for new work.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!