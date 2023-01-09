Russian occupiers conduct raids to seize Ukrainian currency in Luhansk Oblast

Russian invaders are conducting raids in Luhansk Oblast to withdraw hryvnia [Ukrainian currency] from circulation. They are also spreading lies that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are preparing to attack medical institutions treating wounded Russian soldiers.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration (Luhansk OMA) on Telegram

Quote from Luhansk OMA: "The Russians have conducted mass raids on retail outlets in order to identify whether people have been conducting financial transactions in hryvnia. The invaders are demanding that retailers mark price tags only in [Russian] roubles, forcing the population to switch to cashless payments."

Details: At the same time, the occupiers are seizing payment terminals and threatening people with fines.

Luhansk OMA said that despite this, the circulation of hryvnia has not stopped, as markets and small shops continue to accept payments in hryvnia, particularly bank card payments.

The military administration has reported that the Kremlin recently enacted a decree that simplifies recruitment to the civil service in the occupied territories.

For example, medical examinations can now be done in absentia, and personal references are no longer required.

In addition, in order to discredit the Ukrainian military, the Russians are spreading disinformation about the preparation of an attack by the Defence Forces of Ukraine at medical institutions in Luhansk Oblast where wounded invaders are being treated.

