All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian occupiers conduct raids to seize Ukrainian currency in Luhansk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 January 2023, 08:31
Russian occupiers conduct raids to seize Ukrainian currency in Luhansk Oblast

Russian invaders are conducting raids in Luhansk Oblast to withdraw hryvnia [Ukrainian currency] from circulation. They are also spreading lies that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are preparing to attack medical institutions treating wounded Russian soldiers.

Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration (Luhansk OMA) on Telegram

Quote from Luhansk OMA: "The Russians have conducted mass raids on retail outlets in order to identify whether people have been conducting financial transactions in hryvnia. The invaders are demanding that retailers mark price tags only in [Russian] roubles, forcing the population to switch to cashless payments."

Advertisement:

Details: At the same time, the occupiers are seizing payment terminals and threatening people with fines.

Luhansk OMA said that despite this, the circulation of hryvnia has not stopped, as markets and small shops continue to accept payments in hryvnia, particularly bank card payments.

The military administration has reported that the Kremlin recently enacted a decree that simplifies recruitment to the civil service in the occupied territories.  

For example, medical examinations can now be done in absentia, and personal references are no longer required.

In addition, in order to discredit the Ukrainian military, the Russians are spreading disinformation about the preparation of an attack by the Defence Forces of Ukraine at medical institutions in Luhansk Oblast where wounded invaders are being treated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: