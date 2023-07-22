All Sections
Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discuss grain corridor unblocking

European Pravda, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 July 2023, 16:23
STOLTENBERG AND ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have had a telephone conversation, during which they discussed possible steps to unblock the grain corridor.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy reported that the parties shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses to global food security.

Quote: "We also identified with Mr. Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor."

More details: Zelenskyy also noted that Stoltenberg and him have discussed the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the Vilnius summit, as well as further actions regarding Ukraine's integration into NATO.

Background: Previously, Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation about the grain initiative with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened parties that decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation with "risks".

After that, President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated that he believes in the possibility of continuing the Black Sea grain initiative after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

