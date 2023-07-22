All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discuss grain corridor unblocking

European Pravda, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 22 July 2023, 16:23
Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg discuss grain corridor unblocking
STOLTENBERG AND ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have had a telephone conversation, during which they discussed possible steps to unblock the grain corridor.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy reported that the parties shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses to global food security.

Quote: "We also identified with Mr. Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor."

More details: Zelenskyy also noted that Stoltenberg and him have discussed the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the Vilnius summit, as well as further actions regarding Ukraine's integration into NATO.

Background: Previously, Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation about the grain initiative with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and threatened parties that decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation with "risks".

After that, President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, stated that he believes in the possibility of continuing the Black Sea grain initiative after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: