Zelenskyy discusses Grain Agreement with Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his request.

Source: Turkish President and Zelensky's Twitter account, cited by European Pravda

Quote from Erdoğan’s office: "The leaders discussed in detail the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement. Erdoğan said Türkiye is making intensive efforts to establish peace."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that during the conversation with Erdoğan, they "coordinated efforts to resume the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative" and discussed the implementation of the peace formula.

The Ukrainian president also asked his Turkish counterpart to facilitate the return of Ukrainian prisoners, including Crimean Tatars.

Background: On 17 July, Russia announced the suspension of the grain deal and threatened with "risks" to the parties that would decide to continue the initiative without Russia's participation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he believed it was possible to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative after his talks with Russian President Putin.

At the same time, Ukraine appealed to Türkiye and the UN with a proposal to continue the functioning of the grain corridor without Russia.

