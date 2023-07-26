All Sections
Mines brought by storm explode on shores of Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 26 July 2023, 11:47
Mines brought by storm explode on shores of Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts
Mine danger on the Black Sea coast, photo AFP via Getty Images

A storm brought at least three mines to the Black Sea coast in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts on 25-26 July, resulting in their detonation.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South)

Details: Stormy weather at sea led to an increase in mine danger.

On the evening of 25 July, an unknown type of mine floated to the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast, setting off spontaneously. The explosion damaged several dozen windows in the buildings of a recreational facility. No people were injured.

Advertisement:

Two more mines exploded in the water near one of the beaches in Odesa Oblast on the morning of 26 July. Its type couldn’t be identified.

Quote from Operational Command Pivden: "The mine danger along the coast and coastal waters is exceptionally high, exacerbated by the effects of artificial flooding after the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. It brought a lot of explosive devices into the sea.

Furthermore, the enemy's provocative behaviour in the Black Sea could lead to an additional increase in mines.

Stay vigilant and cautious. Follow the rules and restrictions of the martial law order.  Take care of yourself, do not endanger yourself!"

Advertisement: