21 suspicion notices served for malfunction of enlistment offices and military medical commissions

Since the start of the full-scale war, the State Bureau of Investigation has opened 106 criminal proceedings into the malfunction of military enlistment offices and military medical commissions. The Bureau has served 21 notices of suspicion.

Source: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence, on Telegram

Details: Pavliuk said that the task forces of the Ministry of Defence established to inspect military enlistment offices were working in the regions. He stated that the experience of service, reputation, information in the public space and citizens' appeals are analysed.

Advertisement:

In total, more than 2,300 appeals have been received from citizens. This covers the entire spectrum of issues when interacting with military enlistment offices: from corruption to organisational problems. Pavliuk confirmed that each appeal is processed individually.

Quote: "The law enforcement agencies are continuing to inspect the management of military enlistment offices and military law enforcement services (SVP). The National Agency on Corruption Prevention has formed a database that includes all the heads and deputy heads of the military enlistment offices to be checked. Lifestyle monitoring has already begun for 102 people.

The State Bureau of Investigation is working actively. Since the beginning of the [full-scale – ed.] war, it has been investigating 106 criminal proceedings regarding violations during the work of the military enlistment offices and SVPs, as well as military medical commissions. 21 people have been served with notice of suspicion. Eight indictments against 16 people have been sent to court."

More details: Pavliuk said they were also working on proposals for amendments to regulations. In addition, the priority is to digitise the work of the military enlistment offices.

Background:

Following the scandal with Yevhen Borysov, Chief of the Odesa military enlistment office, whose real estate and fleet of vehicles worth millions of dollars in Spain were found by Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine has begun inspections of military enlistment offices.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had given an urgent order to set up a commission headed by First Deputy Defence Minister General Oleksandr Pavliuk, together with the law enforcement unit and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, to inspect all military enlistment offices in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the results of the inspection of military commissariats should be available by the end of July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!