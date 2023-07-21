All Sections
Results of inspection of military enlistment offices to be available by end of month – Zelenskyy

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 21 July 2023, 14:49
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the results of the inspection of military enlistment offices should be available by the end of the month.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "A comprehensive inspection of the work of territorial recruitment centres and military enlistment offices continues. We heard the interim report. We expect the inspection results by the end of the month."

Background:

  • Following the scandal with Yevhen Borysov, the chief of the Odesa Oblast military enlistment office, whose real estate and fleet of vehicles worth millions of dollars in Spain were discovered by Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine has begun inspections of military enlistment offices.
  • Zelenskyy reported that he had given an urgent order to set up a commission under the leadership of General Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, together with the law enforcement unit and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, to inspect all military enlistment offices in Ukraine.

