Russia declares wanted International Court of Justice judge who issued warrant for Putin's arrest

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has announced a wanted list for Tomoko Akane, an International Criminal Court judge, who issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: RBC (Russian Business Consulting), a Russian news outlet, citing the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs

The database of the Russian ministry says that Tomoko Akane is "wanted under the article of the Criminal Code of Russia." The search card does not indicate the specific article.

Akane became the second ICC judge declared wanted in Russia. Last month, Judge Rosario Salvatore Aitala appeared in the database.

In May, the Russian Interior Ministry also announced the wanted status of Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

Background: In March, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine. The warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he goes to any member state of the International Criminal Court.

