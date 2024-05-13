All Sections
Russians continue offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, where intense fighting is ongoing

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 13 May 2024, 09:40
Russians continue offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, where intense fighting is ongoing
Screenshot: Deep State Map

The situation on the Kharkiv front remains challenging, with Russian occupation forces continuing assault operations and intense firing. Ukraine’s Defence Forces have been pushing back against the Russians.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the military; Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Details: A source from the Ukrainian military said the Russians are attempting to advance toward the settlements of Lyptsi and Starytsia, as well as towards Vovchansk on 13 May. Alongside the assault operations, there are intense attacks using mortars, artillery and aircraft targeting Ukrainian defensive positions.

The Russians continued active operations near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Oliinykove, Buhruvatka and Vovchansk on 12 May.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces are repelling Russian attacks, striking at assault groups. Artillery and mortars are actively used.

The Ukrainska Pravda source added that Russian forces are replenishing their losses and ammunition and are preparing for further actions as of now.

Lykhovii, reporting on the operational situation over the previous week, noted that the Russians had carried out 31 attacks toward the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukiantsi, Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Pylna, Vovchansk and Buhruvatka by Sunday evening on the Kharkiv front, where the enemy crossed the border on 10 May.

Lykhovii confirmed that the Russians have achieved tactical successes, that the situation remains challenging and is changing dynamically. 

"Measures have been planned to destroy the enemy that has interfered with our defence," Lykhovii added.

