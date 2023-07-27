All Sections
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina supports her fellow athlete Kharlan: We do not shake hands with Russians and Belarusians

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 27 July 2023, 20:58
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina supports her fellow athlete Kharlan: We do not shake hands with Russians and Belarusians
Elina Svitolina. Photo: Getty Images

Elina Svitolina, a famous Ukrainian tennis player, supported the decision of her fellow athlete,  Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan, not to shake hands with her Russian opponent after their duel.

Source: Svitolina on Instagram

Quote: "We are not shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian athletes. This is our position! I call on international sports organisations and federations to respect our decision!

All our love and respect goes to Olha Kharlan."

 

Earlier: Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan after showing "lack of respect" for her Russian opponent. 

At the start of the tournament, Kharlan defeated the Russian athlete Anna Smirnova and refused to shake hands after their duel. 

