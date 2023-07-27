Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina supports her fellow athlete Kharlan: We do not shake hands with Russians and Belarusians

Elina Svitolina, a famous Ukrainian tennis player, supported the decision of her fellow athlete, Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan, not to shake hands with her Russian opponent after their duel.

Source: Svitolina on Instagram

Quote: "We are not shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian athletes. This is our position! I call on international sports organisations and federations to respect our decision!

Advertisement:

All our love and respect goes to Olha Kharlan."

Earlier: Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the World Fencing Championships in Milan after showing "lack of respect" for her Russian opponent.

At the start of the tournament, Kharlan defeated the Russian athlete Anna Smirnova and refused to shake hands after their duel.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!