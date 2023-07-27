China supplies Russia with technology it uses in war against Ukraine – US intelligence

The US intelligence has found out that China is supplying Russia with military technologies that Russia uses in the war against Ukraine.

Source: an unclassified assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on the support provided by the People’s Republic of China to Russia in their war against Ukraine released by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Details: The US National Intelligence said that "The PRC is providing some dual-use technology that Moscow’s military uses to continue the war in Ukraine, despite an international cordon of sanctions and export controls."

Quote from the report: "The customs records show PRC state-owned defense companies shipping navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts to sanctioned Russian Government-owned defense companies."

Details: The US National Intelligence also reported that China became Russia’s "most important trading partner" since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with payments made in Chinese yuan. China has increased its imports of Russian energy, and financial institutions in both countries are expanding the use of internal payment systems.

Quote from the report: "The Intelligence Community lacks sufficient reporting to assess whether Beijing is deliberately inhibiting United States Government export control end-use checks, including interviews and investigations, in the PRC."

Background:

Politico earlier reported that China has ramped up its trade of dual-use goods with Russia, assisting Moscow in importing sanctioned Western technologies and other things, despite its public calls for peace.

Emmanuel Bonn, advisor to the President of France, said that France has evidence that China is assisting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

