French government assumes China supports Russia in war

France has information that may indicate that China, to some degree, helps Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; CNN, referring to Emmanuel Bonn, advisor to the President of France, at the Aspen Security Forum

Details: A CNN correspondent asked Bonn whether the West has any evidence that China supplies Russia with military aid for the war against Ukraine.

"Yes, there are indications that they are doing things we wish they wouldn’t do," Bonn replied.

To a clarifying question, whether this is about the armament, Bonn responded that there is evidence of a "mass supply of military equipment".

Later, French officials specified that Bonn meant double-use technologies and non-lethal military aid like helmets and armour.

Asked further what the allies would like China not to do, Bonn stated that China must not provide Russia with either military or financial aid.

"What we need most is for China to refrain. We need it to understand that the war in Ukraine is a conflict of global magnitude, and we do not want to allow Ukraine’s defeat both on principle and for other reasons. The stakes for Ukraine are higher than just its sovereignty. Global stability is also at stake," Emmanuel Bonn said.

In June, Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said that Beijing had assured him that China would not supply Russia with lethal military aid and that the allies "saw no evidence contradicting that".

At the same time, he expressed his concern that Chinese companies may supply Russia with the technologies it needs to continue the war.

Background: The chief of the UK MI6 secret service believes that China is directly involved in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU is trying to incite China towards regulating the war in Ukraine, thinking China has levers of influence over the Russian government. This goal was supported by the EU leaders at the latest summit in June.

