All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Liner with Russians departs Batumi 2 days early after "hospitable" reception

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 23:26

The cruise ship Astoria Grande, carrying Russian tourists, sailed from the Georgian city of Batumi on Thursday evening, two days ahead of schedule, under pressure from local protesters.

Source: Netgazeti news outlet, reported by European Pravda

Details: Residents of Batumi gathered near the cruise ship, which had arrived from the Russian city of Sochi a day earlier, at 21:00 Kyiv time. They chanted "Russian ship, go f**k yourself" and "Abkhazia is Georgian", and brought photographs depicting Abkhazia and the events of the August war.

 

PHOTO: NETGAZETI

Advertisement:

Those present at the pier where Astoria Grande docked also sang the Georgian national anthem.

 

PHOTO: NETGAZETI

During the rally, a Russian flag appeared in one of the ship's cabins, but it was soon removed. An hour after the protest, the Astoria Grande finally left the port.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Batumi residents were outraged by the arrival of the ship from Russia and the comments made by Russian tourists on board. In interviews with local media outlets, those Russians claimed that Russia had not occupied Georgia, "we are still in the Soviet Union", and one of the tourists openly stated that she had visited Abkhazia, which is a violation of Georgian law.

The Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia said the day before that the arrival of the Astoria Grande cruise ship was commercial. The liner is registered in the Seychelles in the name of Goodwin Shipping Limited and is not subject to international sanctions.

Background: Last spring, Georgia allowed three airlines to operate direct flights to Russia, including those that had been operating flights to annexed Crimea. 

Read more on the topic: How Tbilisi is destroying its strategic partnership with Kyiv by resuming flights with Russia.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians shell Kherson with artillery: trolleybus hit, casualties reported

Kremlin tries to hush up Russia's failures in war to avoid sowing panic – ISW

Zelenskyy holds meeting on security in Zakarpattia and meets with Hungarian community

Zelenskyy: 12 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

Russians have killed at least 10,749 civilians in Ukraine – Prosecutor General's Office

Line-ups announced for football charity match in support of Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:28
Offensives in the south of Ukraine are slowed by undergrowth – UK intelligence
09:24
Russian forces attack rescue workers fighting fire in Kherson, wounding 4 people
09:03
Russians shell Kherson with artillery: trolleybus hit, casualties reported
08:49
Belarusian helicopters incident: US says it implementation of NATO's Article 5 now
08:29
Ukraine's Air Force destroys 22 drones overnight, including 15 Shaheds and 7 reconnaissance UAVs
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 620 Russians and destroy 7 Russian tanks and 35 UAVs
07:45
photoRussian forces attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hitting educational institutions
07:24
Russian authorities replenish internal forces units with convicts or suspects
06:56
44 combat clashes occur with Russian forces at front in one day – General Staff
06:02
Russians take students from Russia to conduct propaganda in occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: