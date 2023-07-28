All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to transfer Skydio autonomous drones to Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 08:24
US to transfer Skydio autonomous drones to Ukraine
stock photo: skydio.com

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced the transfer of nine Skydio autonomous drones to Ukraine for documenting war crimes.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the USAID press service

Details: USAID will send drones to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's Office. Skydio 2+ are equipped with 4K cameras and will be used for taking photos and videos to document war crimes.

Quote: "These will aid the Office of the Prosecutor General to document the more than 115,000 instances of destroyed civilian infrastructure, and evidence of human rights abuses on frontline communities and liberated territories."

Advertisement:

Previously: As for now, two Ukrainian human rights coalitions that enjoy USAID support have documented over 40,000 cases of Russian war crimes since 24 February 2022. USAID also participates in joint visits with the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights to record war crimes.

Background:

  • On 18 July, Samantha Power, Administrator of USAID, said that Ukraine will receive an additional US$250 million to support agriculture, which suffers from blocking grain exports due to the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion.
  • Power also announced the allocation of over $500 million in humanitarian aid and handed over US$2.3 million worth of equipment to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: