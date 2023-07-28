Ukraine is many years ahead of Germany in digitalisation – EIB President

Ukraine is economically competitive and has a good prospect of becoming a member of the European Union, according to Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Source: Werner Hoyer in a comment to Augsburger Allgemeine; European Pravda

Details: According to Hoyer, "in the field of digitalisation, Ukrainians are many years ahead of most Central European countries, including Germany," adding that "this is a country that can easily keep up with us".

Hoyer also mentioned Ukraine's agriculture, which plays an important role in supplying grain to the world.

"And they have an industry that was at the leading position in the Soviet Union, for example, in military equipment," Hoyer said.

At the same time, the EIB president pointed to the problems in Ukraine, where "corruption is endemic and extreme," stressing that the EU "must be vigilant".

However, he said, it is important not to underestimate Ukraine. According to Hoyer, the obstacles that Kyiv faces in preparing for EU membership through reforms can be overcome.

"We have to overcome the idea that a country with tens of millions of beggars is coming to us," the EIB President concluded.

Background: The European Commission has presented an interim assessment of Ukraine's progress towards the EU. The European Commission believes that Ukraine has fulfilled two of the seven conditions necessary to start membership negotiations, while progress has been made on the remaining conditions.

The government predicts that Ukraine will fulfil the remaining EU candidate recommendations by October.

