Almost 40 combat clashes occur on four fronts – General Staff report

There have been 39 combat clashes between the Ukrainian defence forces and the Russian army on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts over the past day.

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have launched missile and airstrikes at civilian infrastructure using 12 cruise and anti-aircraft guided missiles and 8 Shahed attack UAVs. Air defence forces destroyed three cruise missiles and eight attack UAVs.

In addition, the Russians carried out 57 air strikes and fired about 60 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Civilians also suffered in addition to the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Russian troops continue to focus their main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, and heavy fighting continues. There were 39 combat clashes over the last day.

The Russians maintained their military presence on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna front. They launched an airstrike near Pletenivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They also used mortars and artillery to attack over 30 settlements, including Karpovychi, Khrinivka and Kamianska Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Sopych, Sokhany, Bilopillia and Ponomarenky in Sumy Oblast, and Kozacha Lopan and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in and around Bilohorivka and Novoliubivka in Luhansk Oblast and Dibrova and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast were bombarded.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian army conducted offensive operations in the vicinity of Minkivka and Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. They bombarded over 10 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian occupation forces undertook unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. They launched an airstrike in the same area. They also bombarded over 10 settlements, including Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Berdychi in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian forces repelled all Russian attacks in and around Marinka. Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Kotliarivka, Marinka and Kurakhove. They also attacked over 10 settlements, including Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russian army conducted airstrikes in and around Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also bombarded about 15 settlements, including Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka, Vodiane and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on preventing Ukrainian forces from advancing. They carried out airstrikes in and around Zmiivka, Kherson and Antonivka. They also bombarded more than 40 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole and Bilohiria in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kozatske, Antonivka, Dniprovske and Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, a cluster of Russian military manpower, 27 artillery systems at their firing positions and two air defence systems.

