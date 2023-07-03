All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ZNPP connected to backup power line for first time in four months – IAEA

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 3 July 2023, 17:07

For the first time in four months, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was connected to the only available backup power line. 

Source: an IAEA statement 

Quote: "The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been reconnected to the only available backup power line four months after its loss," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. 

Advertisement:

He emphasised that was an "important step" because it was necessary for cooling the reactor (one of the units of the station remains in a state of hot shutdown, while the rest is in a state of cold shutdown – ed.) and other important functions of nuclear safety. Before the start of the full-scale war, in February 2022, four 750 kV lines led to the ZNPP, the IAEA clarified. 

At the same time, the situation with the energy supply at the site remains extremely fragile and unstable. 

Quote: "While the reconnection of the backup power line is positive, the plant's external power situation remains very vulnerable, highlighting the precarious nuclear and safety situation at the site," Grossi said. 

Reminder: 

  • On 30 June, the Defence Intelligence reported that the Russian occupiers were "reducing their presence" at the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Ukrainian intelligence specified that the Russian military recommended the evacuation of personnel who signed contracts with Rosatom – they must leave by 5 July, and the "preferred direction of evacuation" is the territory of occupied Crimea. 
  • Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, also stated that Russian troops additionally mined the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: