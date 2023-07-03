ZNPP connected to backup power line for first time in four months – IAEA

For the first time in four months, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was connected to the only available backup power line.

Source: an IAEA statement

Quote: "The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been reconnected to the only available backup power line four months after its loss," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

He emphasised that was an "important step" because it was necessary for cooling the reactor (one of the units of the station remains in a state of hot shutdown, while the rest is in a state of cold shutdown – ed.) and other important functions of nuclear safety. Before the start of the full-scale war, in February 2022, four 750 kV lines led to the ZNPP, the IAEA clarified.

At the same time, the situation with the energy supply at the site remains extremely fragile and unstable.

Quote: "While the reconnection of the backup power line is positive, the plant's external power situation remains very vulnerable, highlighting the precarious nuclear and safety situation at the site," Grossi said.

Reminder:

On 30 June, the Defence Intelligence reported that the Russian occupiers were "reducing their presence" at the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Ukrainian intelligence specified that the Russian military recommended the evacuation of personnel who signed contracts with Rosatom – they must leave by 5 July, and the "preferred direction of evacuation" is the territory of occupied Crimea.

Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, also stated that Russian troops additionally mined the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

