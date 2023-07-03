All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ZNPP connected to backup power line for first time in four months – IAEA

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 3 July 2023, 17:07

For the first time in four months, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was connected to the only available backup power line. 

Source: an IAEA statement 

Quote: "The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been reconnected to the only available backup power line four months after its loss," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. 

He emphasised that was an "important step" because it was necessary for cooling the reactor (one of the units of the station remains in a state of hot shutdown, while the rest is in a state of cold shutdown – ed.) and other important functions of nuclear safety. Before the start of the full-scale war, in February 2022, four 750 kV lines led to the ZNPP, the IAEA clarified. 

Advertisement:

At the same time, the situation with the energy supply at the site remains extremely fragile and unstable. 

Quote: "While the reconnection of the backup power line is positive, the plant's external power situation remains very vulnerable, highlighting the precarious nuclear and safety situation at the site," Grossi said. 

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Reminder: 

  • On 30 June, the Defence Intelligence reported that the Russian occupiers were "reducing their presence" at the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Ukrainian intelligence specified that the Russian military recommended the evacuation of personnel who signed contracts with Rosatom – they must leave by 5 July, and the "preferred direction of evacuation" is the territory of occupied Crimea. 
  • Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, also stated that Russian troops additionally mined the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: