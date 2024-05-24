Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarusian and Russian leaders are meeting – Belaruski Hajun

A plane belonging to Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian former president of Ukraine who fled the country after the Revolution of Dignity in 2014, has arrived in Belarus.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Quote: "Viktor Yanukovych's Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) landed at Gomel airport at 12:50."

Advertisement:

Details: The analysts did not indicate who might be on board, but noted that Yanukovych last visited Belarus in March 2022. Ukrainska Pravda's sources in intelligence reported at the time that the Kremlin was preparing Yanukovych for a special operation – according to one scenario, they could have attempted to declare him "president of Ukraine".

Background:

On 23 May, Russian leader Vladimir Putin flew to Minsk to meet with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

It was later reported that Russia's new defence minister, Andrei Belousov, had arrived in Belarus.

