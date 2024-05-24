All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 May 2024, 15:31
Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence
Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has said that Russia is stepping up its war against Ukraine with resources previously earmarked for Africa, including the African Corps, which includes former Wagnerites.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 24 May, European Pravda writes

Details: The review indicates that over the past week, Russia has deployed units of the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) African Corps alongside regular Russian troops and Storm Z units during the offensive on Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

"The Russian MOD's Africa Corps, which emerged in December 2023, consists of more than 2,000 regular soldiers and officers, as well as experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner Group. Africa Corps detachments have highly likely previously deployed to Syria, Libya, Burkina Faso and Niger," the review says.

Russia's MoD almost certainly redeployed African Corps units to the Ukrainian border during April 2024 in preparation for this offensive. UK intelligence said it is highly likely that Russia is reinforcing its war against Ukraine with resources previously earmarked for Africa.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warUKRussia
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
war
Zelenskyy visits site of Russian attack on printing house in Kharkiv – video
123 children being forcibly evacuated from Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in morning, causing destruction and injuring 2 people – photo
RECENT NEWS
14:27
Lithuania to provide radars for German initiative on air defence for Ukraine
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: