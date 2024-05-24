Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has said that Russia is stepping up its war against Ukraine with resources previously earmarked for Africa, including the African Corps, which includes former Wagnerites.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 24 May, European Pravda writes

Details: The review indicates that over the past week, Russia has deployed units of the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) African Corps alongside regular Russian troops and Storm Z units during the offensive on Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

"The Russian MOD's Africa Corps, which emerged in December 2023, consists of more than 2,000 regular soldiers and officers, as well as experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner Group. Africa Corps detachments have highly likely previously deployed to Syria, Libya, Burkina Faso and Niger," the review says.

Russia's MoD almost certainly redeployed African Corps units to the Ukrainian border during April 2024 in preparation for this offensive. UK intelligence said it is highly likely that Russia is reinforcing its war against Ukraine with resources previously earmarked for Africa.

Background:

The day before, UK intelligence expressed confidence in the destruction of the Russian corvette Tsiklon, a Kalibr cruise missile carrier, as a result of a Ukrainian strike on the port of occupied Sevastopol on 19 May.

Earlier, UK intelligence spoke about the growth of Ukraine's economy due to exports via the Black Sea.

Support UP or become our patron!