Scholz spoke with Zelenskyy about military support and the grain agreement

European PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 20:46

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, Office of the German Chancellor.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy thanked the German government for its military support, in particular, strengthening the air defence and artillery of Ukraine, and Scholz confirmed Berlin's "constant and unwavering solidarity" with Kyiv.

Scholz "announced that Germany will continue to support Ukraine, in particular in the military sphere, in close coordination with European and international partners," the office said.

The leaders of Germany and Ukraine also called for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative under the auspices of the UN after 17 July and agreed to "continue a constructive exchange of views", in particular with the aim of "global support for a peaceful settlement".

Zelenskyy added that he and Scholz "coordinated positions on the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius and discussed the formats of future security guarantees for Ukraine," as well as "shared their assessments of recent events in Russia and Belarus".

"I am particularly grateful for the active implementation of the previous €2.7 billion defense package and for the €8.8 billion multi-year defense support plan for Ukraine," the head of Ukraine said.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the European Union is considering a proposal to create a subsidiary of the sanctioned Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank) to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Olha Trofimtseva, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, has already criticised this proposal.

