Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says

The German government under Olaf Scholz has allocated an additional €3 billion in military aid to Ukraine for 2025.

Details: German Finance Minister Jörg Kukies informed the parliament's budget committee in a letter, quoted by Reuters, that the requirements for allocating additional funds for Ukraine had been met.

In the letter, the German Finance Ministry approved additional spending of €2.547 billion for 2025. Including other expenditures, such as reimbursements from the European Peace Facility, Germany’s total allocation will amount to €3 billion.

Kukies’ letter states that Germany will commit €8.252 billion in military aid to Ukraine from 2026 to 2029. This brings the total increase in assistance to over €11 billion.

The budget committee is expected to approve the allocation on Friday 21 March, provided that the Bundesrat’s upper house passes the reform allowing multi-billion-euro investments.

Background: On Tuesday 18 March, the Bundestag, the German parliament’s lower house, approved a fundamental change in fiscal rules aimed at increasing military spending and boosting economic growth.

