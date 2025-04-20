All Sections
At Easter, Scholz warns against forgetting about importance of peace

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 20 April 2025, 11:29
At Easter, Scholz warns against forgetting about importance of peace
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has extended greetings to Christians at Easter and called on the world not to forget the importance of peace.

Source: Scholz on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz extended his Easter greetings to Christians on Sunday 20 April, writing:
"And let us not forget the Easter message: we want a peaceful world. And that is why we stand alongside those who cannot live in peace".

Background:

  • On Saturday 19 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce, which supposedly means a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine does the same.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that a nationwide air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine immediately after the announcement.
  • Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reminded the public that Ukraine had already agreed to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire over a month ago following a proposal from the United States – well before Putin made his "Easter truce" statement.

