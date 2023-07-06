Defence forces strike 14 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders struck 14 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 6 July

Details: Over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched attacks with five Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs. Two of the kamikaze drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units. The Russians also carried out 59 air strikes and fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements 65 times.

Russia is focusing its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, where fierce battles are being fought. A total of 40 combat clashes occurred between Russian and Ukrainian forces on these fronts over the course of the day.

Russia continues to maintain its forces on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian forces carried out air attacks near Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv and Pletenivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on more than 35 civilian settlements, including Hirske, Oleksandrivka and Tymonovychi (Chernihiv Oblast); Seredyna-Buda, Stukalivka, Basivka (Sumy Oblast); and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Zelene and Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attempted to advance toward Novoselivske (Luhansk Oblast), but Ukraine’s forces held the line and repelled all Russian assaults. Russian forces also launched air attacks on Ivanivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Monachynivka, Husynka, Novomlynsk and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Russian forces attempted to conduct offensive operations and push Ukrainian forces out from the positions they held near Novoiehorivka (Luhansk Oblast). They failed. More than 10 civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces successfully repelled Russian assaults in the vicinity of Berkhivka and Bohdanivka (Donetsk Oblast). Ukrainian forces also continued to conduct offensive operations to the south and the north of Bakhmut, and are consolidating the positions they have captured. Russian forces carried out air attacks near Bohdanivka and Toretsk. More than 10 civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Vasiukivka, Markove, Khromove, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to hold back the Russian offensive in the vicinity of Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces carried out air attacks near Avdiivka and Nevelske. They also shelled over 15 civilian settlements, including Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Nevelske and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled all Russian assaults in the vicinity of the city of Marinka on the Marinka front. The Russians carried out an air attack near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. They attacked more than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Hanivka, Marinka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted an airstrike in the vicinity of Zolota Nyva, Odradne, Makarivka and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast). They also attacked over 15 settlements, including Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast), among other civilian settlements.

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces. They carried out air attacks in the vicinity of Havrylivka, Novodarivka, Zmiivka and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast). Russian forces attacked over 40 civilian settlements, including Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Tokarivka, Antonivka, Veletenske, Kizomys and Kherson (Kherson Oblast). Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to conduct an offensive on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, reinforcing their recently captured positions, deploying artillery to strike Russian military targets, and engaging in counter-battery fire.

Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, and one more on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one cluster of Russian military personnel and equipment, four command posts, one ammunition storage point, eight artillery systems at their firing positions, two air defence systems, one radar station and four electronic warfare stations.

