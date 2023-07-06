Russia pulls troops from all regions to contain Ukraine's counteroffensive – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Russia has pulled military formations from all over the country in order to restrain Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Details: According to UK Defence Intelligence, the Russian 58th Combined Arms Army, which usually deals with security in the Caucasus region, is operating in Zaporizhzhia Oblast,.

In the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, the positions are held by the 5th Combined Arms Army and the Marines. The Russian Federation previously used this formation as a countermeasure to possible aggression from China.

Airborne regiments are mainly holding the defences around Bakhmut; they are usually stationed in western Russia and act as an elite rapid response force in the event of tensions with NATO.

UK intelligence noted that this shows how the war against Ukraine "has dislocated Russia’s established national strategy".

Background: UK Defence Intelligence has previously reported that Russia has improved tactics aimed at slowing down armoured counteroffensive operations by the Ukrainian defence forces in the country's south.

