All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy believes counteroffensive slows down as Western weapons arrive late

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 6 July 2023, 09:49
Zelenskyy believes counteroffensive slows down as Western weapons arrive late

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's counteroffensive has been "slowed down" by fortified Russian defences, and he wished that Western arms supplies had allowed Ukraine to launch an offensive "much earlier".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN

Quote: "I’m grateful to the US as the leaders of our support. But I told them as well as the European leaders that we would like to start our counteroffensive earlier, and we need all the weapons and materiel for that. Why? Simply because if we start later, it will go slower."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the military could not "even think of starting" any offensives in some areas of the front as they lacked "the relevant weapons".

Advertisement:

He added that the challenges on the battlefield are now resulting in a "slowed down" counteroffensive.

Quote: "I wanted our counteroffensive to happen much earlier, because everyone understood that if the counteroffensive unfolds later, then a bigger part of our territory will be mined. We give our enemy the time and possibility to place more mines and prepare their defensive lines."

Details: Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that while the counter-offensive is ongoing, the main strike is yet to come.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

As the president put it, "the later we start, the more difficult it will be for us".

He also stressed his request for F-16 fighter jets: "It’s not even about the Ukrainian advantage in the sky over the Russians. This is only about being equal. F-16s help not only those on the battlefield to move forward. It is simply very difficult without cover from the air."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the ultimate goal of Ukraine under his leadership is the liberation of Crimea, and only then will it mean that "the war is over", and Zelenskyy will not consider "peace" without Crimea a "victory".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: