All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


With Crimea under Russian occupation, war not over yet – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 13:57
With Crimea under Russian occupation, war not over yet – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the ultimate goal of Ukraine under his leadership is the liberation of Crimea, and only then will it mean that "the war is over", and Zelenskyy will not consider "peace" without Crimea a "victory".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN

Details: In particular, Zelenskyy said that his ultimate goal is to liberate Crimea, which was annexed in 2014: "We cannot imagine Ukraine without Crimea. And while Crimea is under the Russian occupation, it means only one thing: the war is not over yet."

Advertisement:

When asked if there was any scenario in which there could be peace without Crimea, Zelenskyy said: "It will not be victory then."

He has also commented on the Wagner Group’s rebellion in Russia and said that the Russian dictator's reaction was weak.

Quote: "We see Putin’s reaction. It’s weak.

Firstly, we see he doesn’t control everything. Wagner’s moving deep into Russia and taking certain regions shows how easy it is to do. Putin doesn’t control the situation in the regions. 

All that vertical of power he used to have is just crumbling down."

Details: Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian intelligence reports indicate that the Kremlin is measuring Prigozhin's support, and that half of Russia supports the Wagner leader and his rebellion.

The president has also commented on his meeting with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Bill Burns, who recently visited Kyiv and met with him and Ukrainian intelligence officials.

Zelenskyy has said he was "surprised" to see his meeting with Burns reported in the media.

Quote: "My communication with the CIA chief should always be behind the scenes. We discuss important things – what Ukraine needs and how Ukraine is prepared to act. 

We don’t have any secrets from CIA, because we have good relations, and our intelligence services talk with each other. 

The situation is pretty straightforward. We have good relations with the CIA chief and we are talking. I told him about all the important things related to the battlefield which we need."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: