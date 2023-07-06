All Sections
In Lviv, Russia hit the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage site with missiles

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 14:54

During the missile attack on Lviv on the night of 6 July, Russia hit a historical area - the buffer zone of the UNESCO World Heritage Site L'viv – the Ensemble of the Historic Centre.

Source: This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy, Oleksandr Tkachenko.

Quote: "The complex of 17 residential buildings is located on Stryiska St, on the corner of Akademika Sakharova St at Nos 50-76v – it has the status of an architectural monument of local importance. The buildings of the residential complex for teachers of the Lviv Polytechnic [National University] in the 1930s on Stryiska St, 50-76v are listed in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine," Tkachenko clarified.

Details: The minister added that Ukraine will urgently officially notify UNESCO about the Russian attack on historical heritage sites. "As always, we are waiting for more actions than just deep concern," he said.

 
Russia hit a historical area in Lviv.
Photo: Tkachenko.UA / Telegram

Background: On the night of 6 July, the Russians hit Lviv with Kalibr missiles. As a result of the attack, a critical infrastructure object was damaged, and a Russian missile also hit a multi-storey building.

At least 4 people were killed, 37 injured, about 30 houses were damaged, and about 50 cars were destroyed.

At present, rescue workers continue to clear the rubble. Two days of mourning have been declared in the city.

Advertisement: