"Such chaos": residents of damaged house in Lviv speak about Russian missile attack

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 12:48

On the night of 6 July, a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Lviv, killing at least four people; 37 more residents were injured, 50 cars were destroyed and 30 houses were damaged.

A resident of the affected house, Ihor Ivanov, lives on the ground floor. In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia Ihor said that he woke up during the night after the first explosion.

"After the first explosion, I lay down on the floor. The second missile struck my house. I only have some cuts from the glass. I was bandaged in the ambulance, for now I don’t require urgent help," says the man.

After the second shelling, the front door in the apartment collapsed, adds the Lviv resident.

"I was in the apartment until the air raid, and then climbed out into the street through a window. I still can't get into the apartment, because the entrance is in ruins," said Ihor.

The head of the UPAW [organisation providing humanitarian aid to pet owners, volunteers, and shelters in areas close to hostilities – ed.], Oksana Koshak, who lives in the apartment of the house struck by a missile, said that she woke up from an alarm. Brining her pets with her, Oksana headed towards shelter.

"My two dogs were restless and I realised that I needed to go to the bomb shelter, but did not have time to get myself together. The explosion caught me with the dogs in the corridor, between the two walls, that’s how we survived. The blast shattered three windows in the apartment and glass fragments scattered everywhere," the woman said in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia.

According to her, rescue workers took out a dog from under the rubble, and the search for the owner of the animal continues.

"Such chaos. I think the owner is a young girl. She is from that wing [of the destroyed house – ed.] where people died, unfortunately," said Oksana Koshak.

Rescued dog. Photo by Oksana Koshak
Rescued dog. 
Photo by Oksana Koshak

On her Facebook page, she said that the wounded animal was transferred to a veterinary clinic.

Editor-in-chief of UAnimals and co-creator of LongDog Media Liudmyla Smoliar in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia noted that she lives a kilometre from the house where the missile struck.

"Our house is a kilometre from the site of the hit, it broke the windows in the entrances on the upper floors. The apartment is ok," said Liudmyla.

