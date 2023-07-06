All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Night attack on Lviv: Russian missile hit apartment building, killing and wounding people

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 6 July 2023, 03:34
Night attack on Lviv: Russian missile hit apartment building, killing and wounding people
PHOTO FROM SADOVYI’S TELEGRAM

A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged in Lviv as a result of a Russian missile attack. At least three people were killed and wounded when a missile hit an apartment building.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv

Quote from Kozytskyi: "A critical infrastructure facility in Lviv was damaged, and preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties."

Advertisement:

Update: Sadovyi reported that four people had been injured and added that the number is increasing.

 
Photo from Sadovyi's Telegram

He also said that one person is in a critical condition.

Later, Kozytskyi reported that a Russian missile had hit an apartment building in Lviv.

There was a fire at the scene, but firefighters were extinguishing it.

"There are victims. Firefighters, medics and emergency services personnel are working at the scene. They are providing people with all the necessary assistance. Rescue workers are removing debris," added the head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration.

Sadovyi reported three fatalities on the morning of 6 July.

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that air defence systems were in operation in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts on the night of 5-6 June.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: