Night attack on Lviv: Russian missile hit apartment building, killing and wounding people

A critical infrastructure facility has been damaged in Lviv as a result of a Russian missile attack. At least three people were killed and wounded when a missile hit an apartment building.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv

Quote from Kozytskyi: "A critical infrastructure facility in Lviv was damaged, and preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties."

Update: Sadovyi reported that four people had been injured and added that the number is increasing.

Photo from Sadovyi's Telegram

He also said that one person is in a critical condition.

Later, Kozytskyi reported that a Russian missile had hit an apartment building in Lviv.

There was a fire at the scene, but firefighters were extinguishing it.

"There are victims. Firefighters, medics and emergency services personnel are working at the scene. They are providing people with all the necessary assistance. Rescue workers are removing debris," added the head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration.

Sadovyi reported three fatalities on the morning of 6 July.

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that air defence systems were in operation in Lviv and Ternopil oblasts on the night of 5-6 June.

