Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye before NATO Summit

European PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 15:28

On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Source: Sabah, a Turkish news outlet, reported by European Pravda

Details: The NATO summit in Vilnius will take place on 11-12 July. On 6 July, President Zelenskyy visited Bulgaria.

According to the news outlet, Zelenskyy and Erdoğan will meet in Istanbul.

The visit will take place on the eve of the expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on 17 July.

Background: The Russian side has threatened to stop participating in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows the export of agricultural products from Ukraine's Black Sea ports during the war, after 17 July.

Meanwhile, Financial Times reported that the EU is considering a proposal to create a subsidiary of the sanctioned Rosselkhozbank to preserve the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

This proposal has been criticised by Olha Trofimtseva, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large.

