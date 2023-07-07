All Sections
Blast at explosives factory in Russia kills at least six and leaves two injured

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 7 July 2023, 11:59
STOCK PHOTO FROM PIXABAY.COM

An explosion occurred at the Promsintez plant, which produces explosives, in the settlement of Chapayevka in Russia's Samara Oblast on 7 July.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS, citing the Russian emergency services

Details: The explosion claimed the lives of six people and injured two others. It occurred during the disassembly of a service pipeline. There was no fire after the explosion.

The factory's website states that Promsintez is one of the main producers of industrial explosives in Russia.

