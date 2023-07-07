All Sections
UK donates 17 firefighting vehicles to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 19:54

The United Kingdom has announced that it will provide 17 firefighting and rescue vehicles to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the UK Ministry of Defence

Details: The vehicles are being sourced from the Royal Air Force and Defence Fire and Rescue. One of the vehicles is being provided by the Welsh government.

The vehicles should be provided to Ukraine "in the coming weeks".

The communiqué noted that help is needed in the rear Ukrainian cities, as Russia regularly attacks from the air with cruise missiles and drones.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Before being sent to Ukraine, the vehicles were inspected by British technicians to ensure their proper technical condition.

While the vehicles were being prepared, representatives of the firefighting departments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spent a week learning how to use this equipment in the UK.

Earlier, the UK also supplied about 8 tonnes of personal protective equipment for firefighters, medical equipment, and more than 100 powerful generators.

Also this week it became known that the UK will start a programme to train Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets in August.

Advertisement: