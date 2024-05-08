Ukrainian parliament grants access to journalists again, but with some conditions

Media representatives have been granted access to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) building. The relevant order on accreditation within the parliament for the period of martial law has been signed by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Source: website of the Ukrainian parliament; Ukrainska Pravda reporter

Quote: "The necessary conditions have now been created for media representatives to cover the work of the single legislative body. These include specially equipped workplaces, a place for briefings, recording interviews, broadcasting meetings, etc."

Photo: website of the Ukrainian parliament

Details: It was reported that Stefanchuk and Viacheslav Shtuchnyi, Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian parliament, had met with journalists on 7 May to explain the specifics of working in the press centre, including the requirement to go down to the shelter during air raids.

The parliament emphasised that no more than 30 media representatives can be in the press centre at any one time.

This is due to security requirements and the number of seats in the simplest shelter in the parliament building.

A reporter from Ukrainska Pravda, who attended the meeting, noted that journalists will only be able to work in the press centre on the second floor of the parliament. Access to the lobby on the first floor is closed.

Media representatives will have to undergo re-accreditation to work in the parliament; the procedure will be made public soon.

No more than two media representatives from each media outlet will be allowed to enter the press centre.

Media representatives will be prohibited, among other things, from conducting live broadcasts from the parliament building, photographing the fortifications in the parliament, and announcing parliamentary sessions.

Information about the work of the parliament will be made public an hour after the plenary session is adjourned.

For reference: Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, journalists have been denied access to the Ukrainian parliament building. Moreover, no live broadcasts of parliamentary sessions have been conducted since 24 February 2022.

Background:

At the end of 2023, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, said that the parliament's staff was developing a mechanism for re-accreditation of media representatives, which would further improve their access to work in parliament.

On 1 May, Viacheslav Shtuchnyi stated that media representatives would again be allowed into the parliament during sittings, but their number would be limited to 20-30 people. It was reported that journalists would receive a special briefing after Orthodox Easter (5 May).

