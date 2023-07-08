All Sections
Portugal became the 23rd country to sign a declaration on Ukraine's membership in NATO

European PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 15:00

During a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, adopted a joint declaration in which the Portuguese side supported Ukraine's movement towards the North Atlantic Alliance.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The joint declaration published on the website of the Office of the President states that "Portuguese Republic will continue to support Ukraine on its path towards future membership and supports Ukraine to become NATO Member when conditions allow for it."

Quote: "Ukraine and the Portuguese Republic look forward to addressing all these issues at the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023," the document says.

Details: In the declaration, Lisbon reaffirmed its support of Ukraine in the full-scale war unleashed by Russia and its readiness to support it in various formats and organisations, as well as its recognition of Kyiv's European aspirations.

Background: Portugal became the twenty-third country to sign such a declaration with Ukraine after Bulgaria, which Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited earlier this week.

The day before, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that at the Alliance summit in Vilnius, the leaders would adopt a package regarding Ukraine that would contain three main elements. At the same time, he did not disclose the content of NATO's future decision regarding Ukraine's membership.

Read also the editorial of "European Pravda" on this topic: Ukraine's invitation to NATO is needed by the Alliance itself. The summit in Vilnius is the best time for this.

