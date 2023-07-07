All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Stoltenberg announces decisions to be made at NATO summit on Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 14:26
Stoltenberg announces decisions to be made at NATO summit on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Allied leaders will adopt a package for Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Vilnius that will include three main elements.

Source: Stoltenberg on Friday at a press conference ahead of the NATO Summit, reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "At the Summit, we will make Ukraine even stronger and set out a vision for its future. I expect the Allies to adopt a three-element package to bring Ukraine closer to NATO."

Details: Stoltenberg said the leaders will agree on a multi-year programme of assistance to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO.

Advertisement:

Secondly, the NATO Secretary General noted, the summit will renew political ties between Ukraine and NATO by establishing a NATO-Ukraine Council.

"And third. I expect Allied leaders to reaffirm that Ukraine will become a NATO member and to unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal," Stoltenberg added.

He added that NATO will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and standards.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if the country joins the Alliance after the war.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that it would be possible to agree on commitments to Ukraine that would not disappoint Ukrainians at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Read more on the topic: Appeal of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations to NATO Leaders ahead of Vilnius Summit

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: