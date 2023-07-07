All Sections
Stoltenberg announces decisions to be made at NATO summit on Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 14:26
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Allied leaders will adopt a package for Ukraine at the upcoming summit in Vilnius that will include three main elements.

Source: Stoltenberg on Friday at a press conference ahead of the NATO Summit, reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "At the Summit, we will make Ukraine even stronger and set out a vision for its future. I expect the Allies to adopt a three-element package to bring Ukraine closer to NATO."

Details: Stoltenberg said the leaders will agree on a multi-year programme of assistance to ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO.

Secondly, the NATO Secretary General noted, the summit will renew political ties between Ukraine and NATO by establishing a NATO-Ukraine Council.

"And third. I expect Allied leaders to reaffirm that Ukraine will become a NATO member and to unite on how to bring Ukraine closer to its goal," Stoltenberg added.

He added that NATO will help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and standards.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden to invite Ukraine to join NATO now, even if the country joins the Alliance after the war.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that it would be possible to agree on commitments to Ukraine that would not disappoint Ukrainians at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

