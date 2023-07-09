Over 30 combat clashes between Ukrainians and Russians in one day – General Staff report

On 8 July, the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupiers engaged in more than 30 combat clashes on four fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 9 July

Quote: "Over the past day, the Russian occupiers conducted another missile and air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using anti-aircraft guided missiles from the S-300 air defence system and Iranian-made Shahed UAVs. As a result of combat operations by air defence units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, five of these attack UAVs were destroyed.

Some of the attack UAVs hit industrial and infrastructure facilities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts.

The enemy also carried out 52 air strikes and fired about 60 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. In particular, as a result of the attack on Lyman by the Russian military, 8 civilians were killed and 13 wounded.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts where over 30 combat clashes took place over the last day."

Details: The operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains much the same as before.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on Vovkivka (Sumy Oblast) and Milove and Veterynarne (Kharkiv Oblast). They also deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 30 settlements, including Karpovychi and Hremiach (Chernihiv Oblast); Myropillia, Znob-Novhorodske and Bilopillia (Sumy Oblast), and Hraniv, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Varvarivka and Tsehelne (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched airstrikes near Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoiehorivka (Luhansk Oblast). They tried to advance near Berestove, Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). Ukraine's Defence Forces continued to hold the defence and repelled all Russian attacks. Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Kyslivka and Kamianka (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, during the day, Russian forces conducted offensive operations and tried to dislodge Ukraine’s troops from their positions in the vicinity of Vesele (Donetsk Oblast), but had no success. The Russians carried out airstrikes in and around Novoliubivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Dibrova, Spirne and Ivanivka (Donetsk Oblast). They also shelled over 15 settlements including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka and Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces launched airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivske, Druzhkivka, Bila Hora and Druzhba. More than 15 settlements, including Markove, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast) were affected by artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Novokalynove, Stepove, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). They also launched airstrikes near Avdiivka and Sieverne. At the same time, artillery shelling of over 15 settlements, including Keramik, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Semenivka (Donetsk Oblast) was observed.

Despite Russian artillery shelling on the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled all Russian assaults in the vicinity of Marinka. The Russians launched airstrikes near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). They also shelled the settlements of Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Yelyzavetivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Marinka, Pobieda and Katerynivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces made unsuccessful offensive actions near Blahodatne (Donetsk Oblast). They also conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Blahodatne and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast). They also attacked more than 15 settlements, including Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Shakhtarske (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts are focusing their main efforts on preventing the advance of Ukrainian forces. The Russians launched airstrikes near Kozatske (Kherson Oblast) and Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). They shelled over 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); Havrylivka, Antonivka, Zolota Balka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast); Ivanivka and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast). At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to advance on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, and they are strengthening their positions in new locations, inflicting fire damage, and carrying out counter-battery countermeasures.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out seven airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. Apart from that, Ukraine’s defenders shot down ten reconnaissance operational-tactical UAVs.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 11 artillery systems at firing positions, an ammunition storage point, 3 air defence systems and 2 electronic warfare stations.

