Germany approves purchase of ammunition for Ukraine

The German Parliament's Budget Committee has approved the purchase of additional ammunition for the Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, Leopard 2 battle tank and Puma infantry fighting vehicle, which will be used to meet the Bundeswehr's own needs and support Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Defence of Germany

Quote: "Russia's attack on Ukraine has fundamentally changed the security policy framework. It has forced the purchase of additional ammunition for both the German and Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukraine is fighting for its independence with Panzerhaubitze 2000 and Leopard 2 battle tanks. The needs for 155-mm artillery shells for the howitzer and 120-mm shells for the battle tank are met with the help of Germany."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine has received significant amounts of ammunition from Bundeswehr storage points.

It is noted that every Bundeswehr procurement project worth more than €25 million must be approved by the German Parliament's budget committee before a contract is signed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!