Teens on occupied territories are promised money for obtaining a Russian passport – National Resistance Center

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 July 2023, 14:58
The occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories promises teenagers money for obtaining passports of the Russian Federation, the National Resistance Center reports.

Source: National Resistance Center 

Details: It is noted that Russia promises "maternal capital payments" to 14-year-old teenagers on the occupied territories for obtaining Russian passports. 

Quote: "In this way, the enemy hopes to carry out the plan to passport[ize] the region. 

The occupiers also resort to kidnapping people and subjecting them to torture for refusing [to obtain – ed.] their Russian passports. 

In particular, such cases were recorded in Energodar."

