The occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories promises teenagers money for obtaining passports of the Russian Federation, the National Resistance Center reports.

Source: National Resistance Center

Details: It is noted that Russia promises "maternal capital payments" to 14-year-old teenagers on the occupied territories for obtaining Russian passports.

Quote: "In this way, the enemy hopes to carry out the plan to passport[ize] the region.

The occupiers also resort to kidnapping people and subjecting them to torture for refusing [to obtain – ed.] their Russian passports.

In particular, such cases were recorded in Energodar."

