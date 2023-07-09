Teens on occupied territories are promised money for obtaining a Russian passport – National Resistance Center
Sunday, 9 July 2023, 14:58
The occupation administration of the temporarily occupied territories promises teenagers money for obtaining passports of the Russian Federation, the National Resistance Center reports.
Source: National Resistance Center
Details: It is noted that Russia promises "maternal capital payments" to 14-year-old teenagers on the occupied territories for obtaining Russian passports.
Quote: "In this way, the enemy hopes to carry out the plan to passport[ize] the region.
The occupiers also resort to kidnapping people and subjecting them to torture for refusing [to obtain – ed.] their Russian passports.
In particular, such cases were recorded in Energodar."
