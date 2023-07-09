Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

On Saturday 9 July, Oleh Sentsov, a Ukrainian director and a soldier, former political prisoner of the Kremlin, suffered a concussion while at the front.

Source: Sentsov in a video message on Facebook

Advertisement:

Details: Sentsov recorded a video lying down immediately after receiving a concussion. He said that the battle for an important line for a further counterattack had just ended.

Three soldiers were injured.

"I have a concussion, it's not a heavy one," Sentsov said.

But the video clearly shows that it is difficult for him to speak.

In the caption, Sentsov added that the video was recorded on Saturday, and on Sunday he felt better and was in the hospital, like the other wounded.

Earlier: In June, Sentsov was awarded the rank of Second Lieutenant.

On the second day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 25 February 2022, Sentsov published a photo wearing military camouflage and called on everyone to defend their homeland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!