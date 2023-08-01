US ready to impose sanctions against North Korea for supplying weapons to Russia

The United States will not hesitate to impose sanctions against North Korea for supplying weapons to the Russian Federation.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

The State Department spokesperson recalled that the United States has already imposed a number of sanctions against North Korea and legal entities and individuals around the world for helping Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Quote: "We won't hesitate to do so in the future," Miller said.

At the same time, the spokesman for the State Department added that he was "not going to preview any specific action".

Background:

Earlier, the White House said that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had visited North Korea amid the Kremlin's difficulties in acquiring weapons.

In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and enhance strategic cooperation for the sake of the common goal of building a powerful country.

North Korea has been seeking closer ties with the Kremlin and supported Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming the "hegemonic policies" and "high-handedness" of the US and the West.

