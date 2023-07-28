All Sections
Shoigu visits North Korea amid Russia's problems with weapons – White House

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 July 2023, 10:28
Shoigu visits North Korea amid Russia's problems with weapons – White House

The White House said that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea amid the Kremlin's difficulties in acquiring weapons.

Source: Voice of America citing John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House 

Quote: "It’s been no secret ... Mr Putin is reaching out to other countries for help and support in fighting his war in Ukraine. And that includes, we know, some outreach to the DPRK ."

Details: Kirby recalled that North Korea supports the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine and supplies weapons, including anti-personnel missiles and shells.

North Korean state media reported Shoigu's arrival on Thursday. In particular, Russian minister accompanied North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to an arms exhibition where North Korean ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads were presented.

Shoigu's visit was the first visit of a Russian defence minister to North Korea since the collapse of the USSR.

Background: 

  • In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and enhance strategic cooperation for the sake of a common goal: building a powerful country.
  • North Korea is seeking closer ties with the Kremlin and supported Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming it for the "hegemonic policies" and "high-handedness" of the US and the West.

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

