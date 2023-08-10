Ukrainian defenders kill 580 Russian soldiers and destroy helicopter in one day
Thursday, 10 August 2023, 08:25
Russia continues to suffer losses in its aggressive war against Ukraine. As of 10 August, the Russian Federation has lost about 252,200 soldiers, 4,278 tanks, and 313 helicopters.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 10 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 252,200 (+580) military personnel
- 4,278 (+16) tanks
- 8,303 (+13) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,028 (+15) artillery systems
- 711 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 469 (+0) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 313 (+1) helicopters
- 4,179 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,377 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,495 (+16) vehicles and tankers
- 746 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment
The information is being updated.
