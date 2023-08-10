Ukrainian defenders kill 580 Russian soldiers and destroy helicopter in one day

UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. PHOTO: THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE ON FACEBOOK

Russia continues to suffer losses in its aggressive war against Ukraine. As of 10 August, the Russian Federation has lost about 252,200 soldiers, 4,278 tanks, and 313 helicopters.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 10 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 252,200 (+580) military personnel

4,278 (+16) tanks

8,303 (+13) armoured combat vehicles

5,028 (+15) artillery systems

711 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems

469 (+0) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

313 (+1) helicopters

4,179 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs

1,377 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,495 (+16) vehicles and tankers

746 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment

The information is being updated.

