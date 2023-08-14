Russians pick mass fight in Mariupol

SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO OF THE NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER’S TELEGRAM

On the evening of 13 August, Russian invaders fought with each other in the occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: As Andriushchenko said, the Russians started a fight on the city's central beach, near the Santa Barbara cafe.

Judging by the video posted by Andriushchenko, the fight involved a lot of people.

