Russians pick mass fight in Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 05:44
Russians pick mass fight in Mariupol
SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO OF THE NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER’S TELEGRAM

On the evening of 13 August, Russian invaders fought with each other in the occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: As Andriushchenko said, the Russians started a fight on the city's central beach, near the Santa Barbara cafe.

Judging by the video posted by Andriushchenko, the fight involved a lot of people.

