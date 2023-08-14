All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians pick mass fight in Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 05:44
Russians pick mass fight in Mariupol
SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO OF THE NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER’S TELEGRAM

On the evening of 13 August, Russian invaders fought with each other in the occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: As Andriushchenko said, the Russians started a fight on the city's central beach, near the Santa Barbara cafe.

Judging by the video posted by Andriushchenko, the fight involved a lot of people.

Advertisement:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
20:17
Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey
All News
Advertisement: