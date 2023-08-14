All Sections
Russian attack damages 7 educational institutions in Odesa

Monday, 14 August 2023, 10:32

Seven educational institutions were damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack on the night of 13-14 August. 

Six institutions were affected in Prymorskyi district in Odesa, and one in Khadzhybeiskyi district, the city council reported.

Quote: "Windows and doors were damaged in kindergartens, schools and development centres. Work is being carried out to eliminate the consequences," the mayor's office says.

Olena Buinevych, the head of the city's education department, reported that more than a hundred windows had been broken in educational institutions, ceilings were destroyed, and in one facility, the roof was destroyed.

 
Educational institutions in Odesa after the attack on 14 August
Photo: Odesa City Hall

Pieces of a missile also fell on the building of the former Girls' School, built at the end of the 19th century. The building had been renovated, and children were studying there.

"With a new facade, roof, stadium, and wonderful courtyards, which were completed a few years ago thanks to our city community’s budget. This school has a wonderful museum, where you can even see school magazines from those years, and photos of frail students and teachers. The school participated in competitions and won funding to create it," Olena Buinevych says.

The ceilings and windows of the building were damaged after the attack.

 
Windows, doors and facades of damaged schools
Photo: Odesa City Council

"I have this feeling now, as if some freak came in and rummaged with their dirty hands in things that are dear to me, my family. This, by the way, does not only apply to the school. It concerns my Odesa in general," the head of the department says.

Background: 

  • The Russian invaders attacked Odesa three times on the night of 13-14 August, using 15 drones and eight Kalibr missiles. Air defence troops shot down all the missiles and drones. However, pieces of the downed missiles damaged a supermarket and a hostel, and three people were reportedly injured.
  • On 23 July 2023, several city educational institutions were also damaged after an attack on Odesa, and the city's residents joined in efforts to deal with the aftermath.

