All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence repels three attacks on Odesa overnight, downing 15 drones and 8 missiles

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 06:20
Air defence repels three attacks on Odesa overnight, downing 15 drones and 8 missiles
FIRE IN ODESA. PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF THE DEFENCE FORCES OF THE SOUTH OF UKRAINE

On the night of 13-14 August, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa three times, and the Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 15 attack UAVs and 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. The debris of the downed missiles damaged a supermarket and a dormitory, and three people were injured.

Source: defence forces of Ukraine's south on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Odesa Oblast three times at night, using two waves of attack drones, a total of 15, and 8 Kalibr sea-launched missiles.

All attacks were repelled by air defence forces."

Details: It is reported that as a result of the missiles fired by the Russians at the centre of Odesa, a student accommodation building of an educational institution and a supermarket were damaged by the debris.

The blast wave also smashed windows and balconies in several buildings and damaged cars parked nearby.

It is noted that a fire broke out at two of the facilities, and firefighters are working to extinguish it.

As the defence forces reported, three employees of the supermarket were injured and received medical assistance.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: