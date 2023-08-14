Air defence repels three attacks on Odesa overnight, downing 15 drones and 8 missiles

FIRE IN ODESA. PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF THE DEFENCE FORCES OF THE SOUTH OF UKRAINE

On the night of 13-14 August, the Russian occupiers attacked Odesa three times, and the Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 15 attack UAVs and 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. The debris of the downed missiles damaged a supermarket and a dormitory, and three people were injured.

Source: defence forces of Ukraine's south on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Odesa Oblast three times at night, using two waves of attack drones, a total of 15, and 8 Kalibr sea-launched missiles.

All attacks were repelled by air defence forces."

Details: It is reported that as a result of the missiles fired by the Russians at the centre of Odesa, a student accommodation building of an educational institution and a supermarket were damaged by the debris.

The blast wave also smashed windows and balconies in several buildings and damaged cars parked nearby.

It is noted that a fire broke out at two of the facilities, and firefighters are working to extinguish it.

As the defence forces reported, three employees of the supermarket were injured and received medical assistance.

